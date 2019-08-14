Home States Telangana

Widespread crop damage in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district

10,000 acres destroyed, many families moved to higher ground

Published: 14th August 2019 02:52 AM

Crops submerged under floodwaters at Rajoli mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR/NALGONDA: Several parts of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district continued to be flooded by the Krishna river on Tuesday. Krishna, Maganur and Makhtal mandals of Narayanpet district; Dharoor, Itikyala, Undavalli and Manavapadu mandals of Jogulamba Gadwal district and Pebbair mandal of Wanaparthy district were severely affected by the floodwaters. However, the water did recede to a small extent. 

Initial estimates pegged the damage to crops at 10,000 acres. Farmlands in Narayanpet district were affected the most, accounting for more than 40 per cent of the total figure. As per data released by the administration, 4,187 acres of standing crop, most of being paddy farms, were inundated. 

As many as 130 families from Madumala, 114 from Hindupur, 61 from Gurijala, 14 from Mandapalli villages were moved to the Kunsi Rehabilitation Centre in Krishna Mandal. Meanwhile, the Krishna river on Tuesday exhibited a slight decrease in flow compared to the previous day. The flow of water into the Jurala reservoir was measured at 7,45,000 cusecs. The flow is expected to sustain over the next two days. 
Meanwhile, water from Raichur district in Karnataka was diverted to Atkur and Sarjapuram.

‘No interruptions’

Telangana Transco, Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao on Tuesday said that power would be supplied to farmers and industries in the State without any interruptions. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is very particular about the power supply and remains alert on the matter. Reports are being submitted to him regularly on power generation and supply,” he said. Prabhakar Rao was inspecting the powerhouse at Pulichinthala project. He also discussed with officials about inflows and outflows in the reservoir.

