Akbaruddin Owaisi gets court notice on bail cancellation in hate speech case

The court has asked Owaisi as to why the bail should not be cancelled and directed his counsel to file an encounter in the case.

Akbaruddin_Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi. (File Photo)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A special court has sent a notice to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi asking for his response on a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in an alleged hate speech case in 2013.

An advocate, Karuna Sagar, had on August 1, filed a petition urging the court to cancel the MLA's bail as some recent remarks made by him are in contravention to the conditions to the bail granted by the Nirmal district court in 2013.

READ| Akbaruddin Owaisi being protected by TRS government: Telangana BJP

The petitioner said that a case was filed against Owaisi on directions of another court for his controversial statement made during a public meeting last month.

"Akbaruddin's controversial remarks are in direct violation of the bail conditions and this is why I have filed the petition for cancellation of the bail," Sagar said.

The case will be taken up for hearing on August 22 in the special court set up for the trial of MPs and MLAs.

