Declare health emergency in Telangana, leader of opposition Mallu Bhatti asks centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the health and medical services in the government sector has totally collapsed in the State, Congress MLA and former leader of opposition Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked the Centre to declare a public health emergency in Telangana as the State has failed to provide basic medical facilities to its citizens. He urged the Centre to immediately intervene in the matter and take appropriate measures to provide required health facilities to the people.

Speaking to the media, Vikramarka alleged that even though the entire State is in the grip of viral fever and vector-borne diseases, the government is not taking effective measures to control the situation. He said that he had visited the Niloufer Hospital in the city a few days ago to understand the plight of government hospitals in the State, but there was no proper response from the officials concerned.

Meanwhile, refuting the allegation that he had interfered in the distribution of party tickets during Assembly and LS polls, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka retaliated that such allegations are created by those leaders who plan to leave the party.