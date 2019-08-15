Floodwaters from Pulichintala project breach Sri Yogananda Laxminarasimha Swamy Temple

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: After almost 10 years, waters from the Krishna river flooded the Sri Yogananda Laxminarasimha Swamy Temple at Mattapalli village in the district on Wednesday. A three-feet length of the Dwaja Stambhan was seen under water. Officials at the temple were busy pumping the water out using two motors. The temple was closed to visitors.

The temple’s officials told Express that the retaining perimeter wall constructed by the government was leaking due to the heavy flow of water over the past three days. They said the water level in the area was due to floodwaters from the Pulichintala project in Andhra Pradesh. Due to inflows from the Nagarjuna Sagar project, Pulichintala was filled to near its full storage level for the first time since its construction.