‘Godse’s sons will shoot me someday’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launches another attack on BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday claimed he could be killed by “Godse’s sons” for opposing the Central government’s move to abrogate Article 370.“I believe that one day I will get shot at. For them, I am an anti-national. Godse’s sons can do this to me. They will shoot me like they shot Mahatma Gandhi,” he told the media while responding to allegations that he was helping Pakistan in spreading rumours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Owaisi pointed out that he had said the abrogation of Article 370 was a breach of “Constitutional promise”, and cited two Supreme Court judgments of 2016 and 2017. “The Supreme Court judgments said it is not a temporary provision and that it was a permanent provision. Even after this, if you want to call me an anti-national then I will feed you sweets from Hyderabad.”The leader further hinted that he might visit Kashmir. “Kashmir is an integral part of India and I can go anywhere in the country. Who will stop me?”.

Dig at Rajinikanth

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting on Tuesday, Owaisi took potshots at actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.“An actor from Tamil Nadu called Modi and Amit Shah Krishna and Arjun for abrogating Article 370 from J&K. But who are Pandavas and Kauravas? Do you want another ‘Mahabharat’ in the country?” Owaisi asked.

Govt must appeal

Reacting to reports that all the accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case were acquitted, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday asked the Central government to file an appeal against the court ruling.

BJP demands unconditional apology from Asad

Taking strong objection to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s comment, ‘who are Pandavas and Kauravas in this situation? Do you want another ‘Mahabharat’ in the country,’ BJP leader N Ramchander Rao criticised CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for maintaining silence on the comment and demanded AIMIM chief to tender unconditional apology to the people of the nation for making anti-national statement