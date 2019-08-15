Inflows into projects on Krishna in Andhra & Telangana decline, albeit slowly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All reservoirs built on the Krishna river in the two Telugu States were filled to their brim on Wednesday. However, floodwaters of all major projects also receded slowly. As per data released by the Central Water Commission (CWC),except for Pulichintala project and Prakasham barrage, both in the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh, inflows into all major projects shown a decline.

The rate of inflows into Almatti dam in Karnataka came down to 5.35 lakh cusecs. The Srisailasm dam continued to receive water at 8.79 lakh cusecs, filling it to 201.58 tmcft, against a full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft.

Water continued to be released out of all crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir on Wednesday. The water level was being maintained at 583 feet, only seven fewer than the full tank level. Inflows (from Srisailam project) were measured at 6,19,083 cusecs and outflows at 4,58,805 cusecs. Tourists too visited the dam in large numbers. The water level at Pulichintala was 36 tmcft, against the full storage capacity of 45.77 tmcft.