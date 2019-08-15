Mallanna Sagar reservoir: Telangana High Court stays single judge’s order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to officials who were sentenced to imprisonment in a contempt case, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday stayed the orders of a single judge who had sentenced three officials, Siddipet revenue divisional officer Jayachandra Reddy, Thogutta Mandal tahsildar L Veer Singh and superintendent engineer T Venu of Irrigation Department, to imprisonment in a contempt case relating to land acquisition proceedings under Mallanna Sagar reservoir, which was part of mammoth Kaleshwaram project.

On July 25 last year, a single judge, while dealing with a petition filed by J Rajavva and 13 others from Vemulaghat village in Thogutta Mandal of Siddipet district, directed the authorities concerned to acquire subject lands only after providing the required material in Telugu language to the petitioners and resolving the objections raised by them.

When the officials failed to implement the court order, the petitioners filed the said contempt case seeking action against the officials for willful disobedience of the court order. On July 5 this year, the judge took a serious view of deliberate violation of the earlier court order and sentenced the above three officials to three months imprisonment and imposed a fine of `2,000 each. Considering the plea, the bench stayed the orders of the single judge and adjourned the case hearing.