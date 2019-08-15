Home States Telangana

Mallanna Sagar reservoir: Telangana High Court stays single judge’s order

When the officials failed to implement the court order, the petitioners filed the said contempt case seeking action against the officials for willful disobedience of the court order. 

Published: 15th August 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to officials who were sentenced to imprisonment in a contempt case, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday stayed the orders of a single judge who had sentenced three officials, Siddipet revenue divisional officer Jayachandra Reddy, Thogutta Mandal tahsildar L Veer Singh and superintendent engineer T Venu of Irrigation Department, to imprisonment in a contempt case relating to land acquisition proceedings under Mallanna Sagar reservoir, which was part of mammoth Kaleshwaram project.

On July 25 last year, a single judge, while dealing with a petition filed by J Rajavva and 13 others from Vemulaghat village in Thogutta Mandal of Siddipet district, directed the authorities concerned to acquire subject lands only after providing the required material in Telugu language to the petitioners and resolving the objections raised by them.

When the officials failed to implement the court order, the petitioners filed the said contempt case seeking action against the officials for willful disobedience of the court order. On July 5 this year, the judge took a serious view of deliberate violation of the earlier court order and sentenced the above three officials to three months imprisonment and imposed a fine of `2,000 each. Considering the plea, the bench stayed the orders of the single judge and adjourned the case hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court contempt case Mallanna Sagar reservoir Kaleshwaram project
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp