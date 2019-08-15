Telangana administration comes to a standstill

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The administration in the State has come to a grinding halt, with the shifting of the State Secretariat to different locations in the city. The number of visitors to the Secretariat reduced with almost no file movement in the seat of the State administration.

According to officials, routine work at the Secretariat may resume only after a month at BRKR Bhavan. The shifting process has been going on at a slow pace and not even 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the Secretariat offices were shifted to BRKR Bhavan. The officials have no time even to talk to the visitors, as they are sorting out their files and packing them.

“We do not know when our actual work will be resumed. God only knows,” a senior official at Secretariat remarked. Though the offices of secretaries and deputy secretaries were shifted to BRKR Bhavan, the sections of the related departments still remain at the existing Secretariat.

“I am shifting the office of the principal secretary and my office to BRKR Bhavan today. All the files and furniture in our offices have been shifted. But, I cannot discharge my duties from BRKR Bhavan. A section of my department is still in the existing Secretariat. I do not know when they will move to BRKR Bhavan,” a senior official said.

He said that till the main section of the department is shifted to BRKR Bhavan, he would continue to sit in the existing Secretariat. Asked how can he discharge his duties from the existing Secretariat as his table and files were shifted BRKR Bhavan, the official quipped: “I will sit on a small stool in the existing Secretariat and pass the time till the office hours are over. What can I do, when the section is not moved to the BRKR Bhavan?”

Meanwhile, the functioning of the ministers too took a back seat. Only two ministers — Vemula Prasanth Reddy and A Indra Karan Reddy — moved to new chambers outside the existing Secretariat. No other minister stated moving out of the Secretariat till Wednesday. Chief Secretary SK Joshi, as decided by him, is functioning from his residence. According to sources, this time the national flag will be hoisted both at BRKR Bhavan and at the existing Secretariat. The chief secretary will participate in the Independence Day celebrations at BRKR Bhavan and the police officials will hoist the tricolour at the existing Secretariat.