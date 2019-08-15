Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao announces new Revenue Act in coming Budget session

According to a report announced by the Central government, in 2018-19 financial year, Telangana figured among the top states in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) with 14.84 per cent growth rate.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana State government is preparing a new Revenue Act. A Bill to this effect will be introduced in the ensuing Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced this after unfurling the national flag at Golconda Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day on Thursday. "The archaic and obsolete Revenue Acts have inflicted immense damage to farmers and the people. We have to undo these damages. Hence the government is engrossed in preparing a new revenue Act," Rao said.

The proposed act would give no room for corruption or laxity, he averred. The Chief Minister said that the IT exports from the state increased from Rs 52,000 crore to Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Rao said that the economic and financial growth of the Telangana for the past five years had been steady. 

"We could achieve this due to our fiscal discipline, which gave no scope to any corruption and which led to timely and speedy decisions. According to a report announced by the Central government, in 2018-19 financial year, Telangana figured among the top states in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) with 14.84 per cent growth rate. The resources accrued due to the steady income growth have been utilised in a planned manner which has resulted in doubling the State’s wealth in the last five years. At the time of formation of Telangana state, the State’s wealth was about Rs 4 lakh crore and now it is worth Rs 8.66 lakh Crore. This is an indicator of the economic growth of the State," Chandrasekhar Rao claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrashekhar Rao Telangana Panchayat Raj Act Telangana Finance Commission Telangana village transformation Telangana Revenue Act
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp