Telangana top cops get medals for distinguished service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The President of India has approved Service/Gallantry Medals to be given away on the occasion of Independence Day. Two senior officers from Telangana have figured in the list for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. They are Addl DGP— Greyhounds Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy and IGP Intelligence T Prabhakar Rao.

Ten other officers from the State have been named for Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

A total of 946 police personnel will be awarded medals. President Police Medals for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to three, Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) to 177, President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to 89 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 677. Two officers of the Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services have been chosen for the President’s Correctional Service Medals on Prison Personnel.

The officers are P Bikshapathi, Chief Head Warder, Central Prison, Chenchalguda and S Krishnaiah, Head Warder at the office of DG of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana, Hyderabad. Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Inspector B Satish Babu and inspector N. Ashwini Kumar, have been selected for awards as well. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya expressed happiness over the news.

Hyderabad CBI Inspector B Satish Prabhu bagged the medal for his distinguished service. He is the only inspector in the agency from South India to get an award.