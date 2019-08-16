Home States Telangana

Eco-friendly technology helps South Central Railway save huge sums

The zone initiates multiple steps to reduce carbon emissions and conserve energy with recent features like HOG technology

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated multiple steps to reduce carbon emission and conserve energy, with most recent features such as Head on Generation Technology (HOG), regenerative braking system and use of biodiesel. At present, the energy saved by regenerative braking system is approximately 99 million units per year creating revenue savings of around Rs 60 crore per annum for the SCR. In terms of savings, the HOG system has done away with consumption of diesel, creating savings of around Rs 1.22 lakh per trip, accruing a massive cut in expenditure to the extent of over Rs 13.35 crore per annum, per train.

Speaking to Express, SCR General Manager Gajannan Mallya said, “For the South Central Railway, the objective has always been to focus on developing eco-friendly railway stations. The basis for this motto of the SCR rests on the fact that each rupee and each drop of fuel or water goes to contribute for a bigger cause and a greener tomorrow and also for the generations to come.”

SCR’s introduction of Head on Generation (HOG) technology powers the electrical needs of trains by doing away with existing End on Generators (EOG). EOG power cars run on diesel fuel and are attached to important long distance train services. HOG technology has only been introduced in three trains for the time being. However plans are afoot to further increase number of trains running on HOG.

According to officials, “Apart from the financial savings, the additional gain is in terms of lessening use of diesel that in turn contribute to energy conservation. The scenario envisaged ahead is to utilise the HOG technology for all trains under the zone, which will help the zone save more.”

The regenerative braking system technology, introduced on the new MMTS rakes, marked SCR’s entry into the selected list of zones which are able to harness regenerative braking to harness power, which happens while applying brakes to trains by reversing current in the electric motors. “This also leads to supplementary gains in terms of reduced mechanical maintenance and reduction in CO2 emission. The technology is suitable immensely for suburban commuter services and hence has been put to use in the new 12 car MMTS rakes too in Hyderabad city,” the spokesperson added. The use of Biodiesel, with a five per cent mix was introduced on SCR at the Sanathnagar Rail Consumer Depot (RCD) in 2015. At present 30,000 litres of blended bio diesel is being issued to each of the 2 RCDs at Kacheguda and Sanathnagar per day. Bio diesel is said to substantially reduce unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide.

