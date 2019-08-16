Pride, honour & glory

Home States Telangana

Published: 16th August 2019 05:33 AM

1 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the 73rd I-Day celebrations at Golconda Fort

By Express News Service

Like a timeless and indispensable ritual, India’s 73rd Independence Day saw people from across the State assembling in schools, government offices and private institutions, hoisting the tricolour with pride and keeping the spirit of patriotism alive. Achievers, whether students, employees or office-bearers, were awarded certificates for their efforts in various fields. Apart from I-Day parades, the country’s 72nd birthday set the stage for cultural programmes, exhibitions and plantation drives in several parts of Telangana

1 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the 73rd I-Day celebrations at Golconda Fort
2 CISFpersonnel perform a drill at RGI Airport
3 Harley Owners Group (Banjara Chapter) takeout a bike rally from Charminar to Banjara Hills
4 Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoists the tricolour at Madina X-Road in Old City
5 A person with disability carries the national flag on his tricycle
6 Denizens take out a ‘3 K Tiranga Yatra’ from People’s Plaza to Jala Vihar
7 Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi at the ‘3 K Tiranga Yatra’ | EXPRESS, VINAY MADAPU, S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

City’s i-day roundup

  • Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid a wreath at the Veerula Sainik Smarak in Secunderabad to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation
  • After the unfurling of the national flag at the GHMC head office, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that infrastructure development works worth `40,000 cr were underway in the Greater Hyderabad region
  • Stating that terrorism is one of the major threats to the nation, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) Director Abhay called upon the IPS probationers to remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters with gratitude at the Academy’s I-Day celebrations
  • The lighting for the State’s tallest National Flag at Sanjeevaiah Park on Necklace Road has been redone on the occasion of Independence Day using LED projection technology
