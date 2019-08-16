Pride, honour & glory

By Express News Service

Like a timeless and indispensable ritual, India’s 73rd Independence Day saw people from across the State assembling in schools, government offices and private institutions, hoisting the tricolour with pride and keeping the spirit of patriotism alive. Achievers, whether students, employees or office-bearers, were awarded certificates for their efforts in various fields. Apart from I-Day parades, the country’s 72nd birthday set the stage for cultural programmes, exhibitions and plantation drives in several parts of Telangana

1 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the 73rd I-Day celebrations at Golconda Fort

2 CISFpersonnel perform a drill at RGI Airport

3 Harley Owners Group (Banjara Chapter) takeout a bike rally from Charminar to Banjara Hills

4 Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoists the tricolour at Madina X-Road in Old City

5 A person with disability carries the national flag on his tricycle

6 Denizens take out a ‘3 K Tiranga Yatra’ from People’s Plaza to Jala Vihar

7 Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi at the ‘3 K Tiranga Yatra’ | EXPRESS, VINAY MADAPU, S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

City’s i-day roundup