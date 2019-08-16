Sri Ram Sagar Project rejuvenation scheme to bring cheer to ryots

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The much-anticipated Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) rejuvenation scheme is likely to bring a smile on the faces of the farmers in several villages of Balkonda and Korutlla Assembly constituencies from this year. The scheme is expected to become an answer to the water crisis that the villagers have been facing almost every year.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will provide around 50 TMC of water to the SRSP through reverse pumping system which will reach the SRSP through the flood flow canal. Already during the trial runs, the KLIS water had reached the flood flow canal and it is expected that in the coming days the water level will reach SRSP. The irrigation officials have opined that with the scheme becoming a reality, there will be water in flood flow canal during hot summers as well.

Several farmers belonging to villages near to the flood flow canal had been cultivating crops by taking the canal water using pump sets. The farmers had to spend money from their own pockets for irrigation facilities. The farmers faced several hurdles in carrying out the cultivation, which at times might be blessed with water released from SRSP into the canal.

The situation had created serious tension between the officials and the farmers. Engineers were unable to release the water as there were no proper guidelines. The farmers had also urged the local people’s representatives to ensure water for the nearby villages from the SRSP. Before the recent Assembly elections, the farmers had taken up serious agitations against the SRSP officials. “Only after the completion of one season we will be able to have a correct and clear assessment on the SRSP rejuvenation scheme,’’ an irrigation department official said. Some TRS leaders said that even though it may take time, the flood canal will surely benefit the farmers from this season itself.