Telangana Chief Justice hopes strength of High Court judges will be increased

Bar council chairman A Narasimha Reddy, TS advocate general BS Prasad and advocates’ association president T Surya Karan Reddy were part of the gathering.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 05:15 AM

Telangana Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, Telangana Chief Justice

Telangana Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan 73rd Independence Day celebrations (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, while addressing a gathering after hoisting the National flag to mark the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in the High Court premises on Thursday, expressed his hope that the Centre will soon approve the proposal pending before it for increasing the sanctioned strength of the State’s High Court judges from 24 to 42, the CJ added.

After having a separate High Court for Telangana, the infrastructure facilities have improved a lot. Steps have been taken for optimum utilisation of technology to the effective functioning of the Court. E-filing facility would be available by the end of this year. Further, steps have also been taken to make the copies of the Court orders available on the official website within one or two days, the CJ noted. Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy, Telangana advocate general BS Prasad and advocates’ association president T Surya Karan Reddy were part of the gathering.

