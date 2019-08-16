Telangana Congress chief Uttam Reddy wants to expose BJP's vicious plan to defame Nehru

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP of defaming country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru over Article 370 issue, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon the party workers to counter the allegations and educate people about the vicious plan of the BJP leadership to defame Nehru with false facts and claims.

Addressing the Congress party workers after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders of BJP in a planned manner are trying to distort history and show Nehru in bad light.

“BJP is trying to make Nehru responsible for the present situation prevailing in Kashmir. We should tell people about the ill intention of the BJP and expose them. We should educate people about the circumstances Article 370 was brought by Nehru,” he said.

According to him, the BJP government, in the name of amending various laws, is trying to take away freedom from people.

“BJP is implementing all anti-people policies and snatching the freedom and rights of the common man. Abrogation of Article 370 is an example of how the BJP government at the Centre acted against the will of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

He said that an impression was being created in the State that Congress had become weak and that it has no future, which needs to be countered and win the confidence of the people of the State.

“Congress has people’s support and it would bounce back in the coming days. We have given Telangana and we will fulfil the dream of the people of the State,” he said.