Home States Telangana

90 tmcft of Krishna water wasted into sea till Friday

Considering the current flood situation, around 90 tmcft of Krishna water has been released into the sea till Friday.

Published: 17th August 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Considering the current flood situation, around 90 tmcft of Krishna water has been released into the sea till Friday. As the inflows into all the projects under Krishna river were steady and the projects have reached its threshold level, more water is expected to be released into sea in the coming days.

According to the latest report by the irrigation department, the cumulative surplus into sea from June 1, 2019 to August 16, 2019 was 90.507 tmcft. Whereas, the surplus water released into sea from Krishna river during June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019, was just 39.303 tmcft. The cumulative surplus into sea from Godavari during June 1, 2019 to August 16 was 1,373.676 tmcft.

Meanwhile, the inflows into Krishna projects continued steadily. The same trend is expected to continue for some more days. It is learnt that the officials concerned have no other option but to release water into sea.The inflows and outflows of Almatti dam were at 4.5 lakh cusecs. Whereas, the outflows from Narayanpur were 4,62,400 cusecs and that from Jurala was 6,67,206 cusecs.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna river
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp