90 tmcft of Krishna water wasted into sea till Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the current flood situation, around 90 tmcft of Krishna water has been released into the sea till Friday. As the inflows into all the projects under Krishna river were steady and the projects have reached its threshold level, more water is expected to be released into sea in the coming days.

According to the latest report by the irrigation department, the cumulative surplus into sea from June 1, 2019 to August 16, 2019 was 90.507 tmcft. Whereas, the surplus water released into sea from Krishna river during June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019, was just 39.303 tmcft. The cumulative surplus into sea from Godavari during June 1, 2019 to August 16 was 1,373.676 tmcft.

Meanwhile, the inflows into Krishna projects continued steadily. The same trend is expected to continue for some more days. It is learnt that the officials concerned have no other option but to release water into sea.The inflows and outflows of Almatti dam were at 4.5 lakh cusecs. Whereas, the outflows from Narayanpur were 4,62,400 cusecs and that from Jurala was 6,67,206 cusecs.