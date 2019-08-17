Home States Telangana

KCR to review Yadadri temple works 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Yadagirigutta on Saturday to inspect and review the ongoing renovation works at Yadadri temple.

Published: 17th August 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in at Yadadri temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Yadagirigutta on Saturday to inspect and review the ongoing renovation works at Yadadri temple. The renovated Yadagirigutta will be opened for the devotees shortly.According to sources, the chief minister would interact with the officials of the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA). It may be recalled that the chief minister had already decided to conduct the Maha Sudarshana Yagam at Yadagiri temple. 

According to sources, the inauguration of renovated temple and the conduct of Yagam would be taken up simultaneously.Rao is expected to announce the date of inauguration of the renovated temple and also the dates of the Yagam after his visit to the Yadagirigutta.

