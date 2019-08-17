Home States Telangana

MROs’ power to reduce under new Revenue Act

The proposed new Revenue Act is all set to clip the powers of Tahsildars.

Published: 17th August 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The proposed new Revenue Act is all set to clip the powers of Tahsildars. Either the joint collector or the district collector will get more power in Revenue department. A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the new Revenue Act would be enacted in the ensuing Budget session of the Assembly, senior Revenue department officials on Friday indicated that the powers of Tahsildars would be reduced considerably.

Either the joint collector or district collector would be given powers like mutation of land records, official sources said. It may be recalled that in the new Municipal Act too, district collectors were given more power over municipal commissioners. “Since the size of districts has been reduced, we decided to give more power to collectors,” an official said.

Govt will repeal some outdated Acts: sources 

According to officials, there are around 150 Acts relating to the Revenue Department. “Some of the Acts are exclusively for the State of Telangana. Some of them are no longer useful. The State government will repeal such outdated Acts. Some will be clubbed together into one,” the sources said.

Asked which Acts would be repealed, the sources said: “We have prepared the list for repealing some of the Acts and clubbing some Acts. But we will not make it public now. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon hold a review meeting on the new Revenue Act and take a decision on these outdated Acts,” sources said.

Asked about the role of VROs, the officials pointed out that during the then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s regime, the nomenclature of ‘Karanam’ was changed to ‘VRO’, and hinted at some change in the nature of work of VROs. “Some VROs are appointed directly by the Public Service Commission. They are trained and have some knowledge. But some VROs are promoted from village-servant level. These promoted VROs did not have any vision or knowledge. The government may take a decision on the VRO system soon,” the officials said. The nomenclature of the district collector and joint collector too will change, they added.

Move aimed at making dept corruption-free

One of the major objectives of the new Revenue Act is to make the Revenue department corruption-free. As the levels of corruption were high because of the deeds of Tahsildars and village revenue officers (VROs), the State government proposed to reduce their powers. “The VROs are not covered under the Revenue Act. The Act concerns Tahsildar (earlier called mandal revenue officers) and those above them,” an official pointed out

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revenue Act K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp