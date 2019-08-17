Priest jailed for abusing teen daughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old priest accused of sexually abusing his own teenage daughter, was convicted on Friday. The court sentenced D Paramesh for five years of RI, in connection with a case registered at Yadadri police station, Rachakonda.

He has two daughters aged 15 and 13. The younger daughter was given up for adoption to his wife’s elder sister, who lives in Yadagirigutta town. The girl would often visit Pramaesh’s home. During one such visit in February this year, Paramesh was alone and taking advantage of this he showed her porn videos on his phone and sexually abused her.

Though he threatened to kill her if she revealed this, Paramesh’s wife found out about the incident and reported him to the police. After his arrest, police found that he had been sexually abusing the girl for a very long time, but the girl was forced to keep her mouth shut.