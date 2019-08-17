Home States Telangana

TRS MLA Ramesh files appeal in Telangana HC over ‘citizenship’ issue

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh from Vemulawada constituency in Karimnagar district has filed an appeal before the Telangana High Court challenging an order of a single judge to the extent of remanding his “citizenship” matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The remand of the matter to the Centre amounted to give another chance to the government to improve upon its earlier order of deprivation of citizenship, he added.

On July 10 this year, the single judge while setting aside the order of the ministry of home affairs declaring Ramesh as not a citizen of India, directed the ministry to hear afresh the submissions and objections of the petitioner (Ramesh) and others concerned, who included the complainant Adi Srinivas, the defeated candidate in the last election, under Section 10(3) of the Citizenship Act and take a final decision on the issue within next three months. 

Aggrieved with the same, the MLA filed the present appeal. Ramesh, in his appeal, stated that Section 15 of the Citizenship Act only enables the aggrieved person to file revision and the respondent Adi Srinivas in all probabilities cannot be an aggrieved person. The single judge has not dealt with this aspect in the order impugned. On the other hand, the judge allowed Adi Srinivas to file his objections, he added.

He further said that the revision itself was filed on June 1, 2009 and whereas the Citizenship was granted to him on February 3, 2009 i.e. more than four months thereafter. As per Section 15 of the Citizenship Act, 1995, the limitation prescribed for filing the revision is 30 days. As such the revision is barred by limitation and the same ought not to have been entertained.

The present appeal is filed against the order of single judge to the extent of not recording the finding as to the very locus of the respondent (Adi Srinivas) in filing the revision under the said section and also not considering the fact that the said revision is barred by limitation under the Act.The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.

