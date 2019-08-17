Home States Telangana

Withdraw permission for uranium mining: Uttam Kumar Reddy

The TPCC chief said that the State government has permitted the uranium mining without imposing any conditions or raising any objections.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded that the State government withdraw permission it granted for uranium mining as it would ruin the livelihood of Chenchu tribals and endanger ecology.Uttam Kumar Reddy, in an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said that Nallamala is among the largest forests in the world and the reports of State government permitting uranium mining in the area are highly disturbing.

As per the version brought to his notice, he said that the Central government has identified Amarabad of Nagarkurnool and Limbapur of Nagarjuna Sagar for uranium mining and the Ministry of Environment has also given clearances. There are also reports of a comprehensive survey done for the proposed mining. 

He said Uranium Corporation of India is taking measures for 18,500 tonnes of mining in 38 sq km of Mannanur block, 38 sq km of Padara block, 283 hectares in 76 sq km in Deverakonda range and 542 hectares in Limbapur. They are among the 18 places across the country where uranium mining has been permitted, as per the reports.

The TPCC chief said that the State government has permitted the uranium mining without imposing any conditions or raising any objections. He said the decision of both Central and State governments would badly hurt the livelihood of Chenchu tribals living there. He said Amarabad is a tiger reserve and more than 60,000 Chenchu tribals live in the forest area.

Thousands of Chenchus and other tribals would be forced to evacuate the area if uranium mining is allowed. He also said the emission of gases due to uranium mining would pollute the environment which might cause cancer among the locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy Uranium mining
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp