Home States Telangana

6 TS districts among 8 that secured top position in Swachh Darpan rankings

Two more districts Dwarka (Gujarat) and Rewari (Haryana) shared the first spot along with the Telangana districts. 

Published: 18th August 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Broom

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as six districts of Telangana stood first in the third phase of Swachh Darpan survey. According to the rankings released by Centre Warangal Urban, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Sircilla and Karimnagar secured the first position. Two more districts Dwarka (Gujarat) and Rewari (Haryana) shared the first spot along with the Telangana districts. 

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao congratulated the officials here on Saturday for the top Swachh Darpan ranks in the survey conducted in at least 700 districts across the country. The Central government has been conducting surveys on different aspects of Swachh Bharat, including drinking water facilities, individual toilets, sanitation, community soak pits and others. 

With regard to toilets, the Centre noted that the construction of individual toilets in the State was in accordance with the rising population. As per 2011 census, the total number of families living in villages were 42,33,614. Till 2014, only 11,56,286 families had individual sanitary latrines (ISL). “However, with special focus given by the State government, we have achieved 100 per cent ISL target. The same is reflected in the Centre’s latest survey,” stated to an official release here on Saturday. 

The Panchayat Raj Minister further said that the aim of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to keep every village clean with concerted efforts. “Of the eight districts that bagged the top rank, six are from Telangana. It is a moment of pride for us,” Dayakar Rao said and congratulated the MPs, MLAs, and other peoples’ representatives and officials. 

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted his congratulations and wrote, “1st rank @ National Level for 6 cities from Telangana in swacch Darpan Abhiyaan 2019 of @MoHUA_India Govt it India ... in fact they score 100% ! Congrats @cdmatelangana all MCs and Dist collectors for the hard work (sic).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Darpan survey Swachh Darpan Telangana
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp