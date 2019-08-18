6 TS districts among 8 that secured top position in Swachh Darpan rankings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as six districts of Telangana stood first in the third phase of Swachh Darpan survey. According to the rankings released by Centre Warangal Urban, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Sircilla and Karimnagar secured the first position. Two more districts Dwarka (Gujarat) and Rewari (Haryana) shared the first spot along with the Telangana districts.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao congratulated the officials here on Saturday for the top Swachh Darpan ranks in the survey conducted in at least 700 districts across the country. The Central government has been conducting surveys on different aspects of Swachh Bharat, including drinking water facilities, individual toilets, sanitation, community soak pits and others.

With regard to toilets, the Centre noted that the construction of individual toilets in the State was in accordance with the rising population. As per 2011 census, the total number of families living in villages were 42,33,614. Till 2014, only 11,56,286 families had individual sanitary latrines (ISL). “However, with special focus given by the State government, we have achieved 100 per cent ISL target. The same is reflected in the Centre’s latest survey,” stated to an official release here on Saturday.

The Panchayat Raj Minister further said that the aim of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to keep every village clean with concerted efforts. “Of the eight districts that bagged the top rank, six are from Telangana. It is a moment of pride for us,” Dayakar Rao said and congratulated the MPs, MLAs, and other peoples’ representatives and officials.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted his congratulations and wrote, “1st rank @ National Level for 6 cities from Telangana in swacch Darpan Abhiyaan 2019 of @MoHUA_India Govt it India ... in fact they score 100% ! Congrats @cdmatelangana all MCs and Dist collectors for the hard work (sic).”