Andhra Bank begins review

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Bank on Saturday began its “first-of-its-kind” two-day consultative process, designed to generate ideas and review performance of banks. According to a release from the bank, the branches were asked to review their performance, deliberate on issues facing the banking sector, ideate on strategy and the way forward.

The suggestions are being collated and will be sent to higher authorities for further discussions at the SLBC/State level, along with comparative assessment of the branches under each zone. Final consultations will be held at the national level to compare intra and inter-bank performances.