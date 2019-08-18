‘Not a Native of Telangana, Chief Minister KCR harming the state': Ponnala Lakshmaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the administration in the State had totally collapsed, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah alleged that since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not a native of Telangana he is doing injustice to the State through his anti-people policies. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the senior Congress leader stated that in last five years the administration in the state had totally collapsed due to the inefficiency of the chief minister.

“It looks like since KCR is not a native of Telangana, he is trying to harm the interest of the State,” he alleged.

The former PCC chief alleged that due to the chief minister’s impractical projects and schemes the State had incurred huge debts.

“Today the financial position of the State is so bad that it is not in a position to pay salaries to its employees. Aarogyasri scheme had come to a standstill as the government had not cleared the bills of private hospitals. All the welfare schemes are stopped due to non availability of funds,” he stated.

He alleged that the CM is giving priority to only those schemes and projects which could fetch him and his family huge commissions.