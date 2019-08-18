TRS govt buried deep in corruption: Laxman

Home States Telangana

KARIMNAGAR /ADILABAD: BJP State unit president K Laxman on Saturday claimed that the TRS government was buried deep in corruption and rooting it out was possible only under a BJP government. Laxman was addressing the media along with Karimnagar MP B Sanjay Kumar, former MP G Vivek and former minister E Peddi Reddy in the city. 

“As per a study, TS ranks second in the country with regard to corruption. The State is staring at a financial crisis. Every welfare scheme has come to a standstill. There is no money for the Kalyana Lakhsmi-Shadi Mubarak scheme, fee reimbursement or other such programmes. Even hospitals have stopped offering Aarogyasri services due to a delay in payments,” he said. 

Laxman claimed that when the TRS came to power in a newly-formed Telangana, the State’s debt was `62,000 crore. “Within five years of TRS being in power, the debt has risen to `2.20 lakh crore,” he said. 
The senior BJP leader slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, for claiming that BJP was a ‘communal’ party. “The TRS’ slogan seems to be ‘If you work with TRS, you are a Telanganite; or else you are a traitor of Telangana’,” the BJP leader said. 

Laxman alleged there was widespread corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). “The KLIS budget was enhanced from `30,000 crore to `1 lakh crore solely due to commissions,” he claimed.  
Membership drive

Laxman also paid a visit to Mancherial district where he participated in the party’s membership drive. At Singareni Bhavan in Naspur municipality, Laxman distributed membership slips to several people working at Singareni Collieries (SCCL).

