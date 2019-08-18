Home States Telangana

VH wants ‘original’ Cong men picked for posts of PCC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid rumours that he is unhappy with the party leadership and is contemplating to leave the party shortly, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday clarified that he has no intention to leave the party. 

“I want the party leadership to appoint only ‘original’ Congress leaders as PCC chiefs. I will not tolerate if people from other parties are given the post. If the party leadership chooses an outsider I will have to reconsider continuing in the party,” Hanumantha Rao warned.

Speaking to the media here, the senior Congress leader, considered a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, stated that the party is passing through difficult times and if outsiders are given top posts it would discourage Congress leaders who have been working for the party for decades.  

Hanumantha Rao recently shot a letter to the party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi complaining against AICC SC cell chief Koppula Raju, accusing him of not allowing him to meet former party chief Rahul Gandhi. He also accused the party leadership of sidelining him and distancing him from the party leadership. 
Sadbhavana Run 

The annual Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Run would be held on August 20. According to Hanumantha Rao, the run would be flagged off at 7.30 am from four different points — Mahatma Gandhi Statue at James Street (Secunderabad), Jawaharlal Nehru Statue (Abids), Ambedkar Statue (Tank Bund) and Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue (Nizam College). 

It would culminate at Somajiguda near Rajiv Gandhi Statue around 9.30 am whenthe TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy would address the gathering.

Comments

