Home States Telangana

Water levels in projects on Krishna show decline

The Yellampally project contained 19.09 tmcft against a storage capacity of 20.18 tmcft.

Published: 18th August 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tungabhadra Reservoir

Flood was steady at Tungabhadra (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna river’s floodwaters receded further on Saturday. Outflows from Almatti dam dropped to 4.2 lakh cusecs on Saturday evening. Outflows from Srisailam were measured at 7,47,546 cusecs. 

Similarly, inflows at Narayanapur were measured at 3.8 lakh cusecs, outflows at 3,42,040 cusecs; inflows at Jurala were 5.65 lakh cusecs and outflows 5.33 lakh cusecs. Inflows and outflows were measured to be the same, at 6.08 lakh cusecs, at Nagarjuna Sagar. The reservoir’s storage capacity was measured at 301.36 tmcft, against its full storage capacity of 312.05 tmcft. Upstream, at the Srisailam project, the storage was measured at 195.21 tmcft, against the total capacity of 215.81 tmcft. 

According to an advisory issued by the Central Water Commission, except at Tungabhadra, where the flood was steady, it was falling at all the projects on the Krishna river. 

Meanwhile, in Godavari basin, the water storage capacity at Sriram Sagar Project was measured to be 17.18 tmcft, against the full reservoir storage capacity of 90.31 tmcft. The Yellampally project contained 19.09 tmcft against a storage capacity of 20.18 tmcft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna river Almatti dam Tungabhadra
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp