Water levels in projects on Krishna show decline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna river’s floodwaters receded further on Saturday. Outflows from Almatti dam dropped to 4.2 lakh cusecs on Saturday evening. Outflows from Srisailam were measured at 7,47,546 cusecs.

Similarly, inflows at Narayanapur were measured at 3.8 lakh cusecs, outflows at 3,42,040 cusecs; inflows at Jurala were 5.65 lakh cusecs and outflows 5.33 lakh cusecs. Inflows and outflows were measured to be the same, at 6.08 lakh cusecs, at Nagarjuna Sagar. The reservoir’s storage capacity was measured at 301.36 tmcft, against its full storage capacity of 312.05 tmcft. Upstream, at the Srisailam project, the storage was measured at 195.21 tmcft, against the total capacity of 215.81 tmcft.

According to an advisory issued by the Central Water Commission, except at Tungabhadra, where the flood was steady, it was falling at all the projects on the Krishna river.

Meanwhile, in Godavari basin, the water storage capacity at Sriram Sagar Project was measured to be 17.18 tmcft, against the full reservoir storage capacity of 90.31 tmcft. The Yellampally project contained 19.09 tmcft against a storage capacity of 20.18 tmcft.