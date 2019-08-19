Bhatti dares Laxman to ask Centre for probe into TS projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday dared BJP State unit president K Laxman to ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order probe into Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and other projects in the state by CBI or CVC.

The Congress leader said that he would submit a report on corruption taking place in various projects in the State to Amit Shah and seek probe into it.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Vikramarka said, “Laxman on Saturday accused that all the schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were full of scams. If Laxman is sincere, he should ask Amit Shah to order probe into all the ongoing projects in the State. Let him show his guts. Just making allegations will not do. You have to act.”

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that if there is no understanding between BJP and TRS, the Centre should immediately order probe into corruption charges to clarify its stand.

Bhatti Vikramarka also stated that his party had been telling since last five years that a lot of corruption was taking place in the allotment and construction of all the irrigation projects in the State.

“In the name of redesigning various projects, KCR jacked up the cost and looted the State exchequer. BJP is realising that now. BJP government is at the Centre, let them inquire in to the allegations,” he said.