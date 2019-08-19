Bike hits car in Telangana minister’s convoy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A family of three, including a toddler, had a narrow escape on Sunday, after the bike they were riding on hit a police vehicle in Shadnagar. The vehicle was part of Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud’s convoy.

The minister was reportedly on the way to unveil Papanna’s statue at Krishnanagar in the town. The convoy had taken a U-turn to proceed to the venue and ACP Shadnagar’s vehicle was also following the convoy.

Meanwhile, to facilitate the movement of the minister’s convoy, the traffic was stopped for a brief period. However, one biker who was with his wife and child, jumped over the traffic cordon and entered the road.

In the process, his bike hit the ACP’s vehicle from the rear. Once it hit the ACP’s vehicle, the biker, his wife and son fell off the bike. However, as both vehicles were at less speed, they escaped unhurt. The biker immediately fled from the spot with the family. No case has been registered.