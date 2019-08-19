Hara hai to bhara hai: Plantation drive reaches two-crore mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The afforestation initiative started under the name of ‘Hara hai to bhara hai’ by Rajya Sabha MP J Santhosh Kumar with support from the NGO Ignited Minds, reached their two-crore sapling mark on Sunday.

The initiative was started last year in the form of a challenge, which involved planting one sapling and nominating three others to plant a sapling in return. The initiative was started by the MP by nominating Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Governor ESL Narasimhan and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The challenge was taken up by many people on social media. TRS working president KT Rama Rao planted the one-croreth sapling. On Sunday, the MP visited first sapling planted by him and took a selfie with it.