Krishna water levels dropping

HYDERABAD: Krishna river is receding further. The outflow from Almatti in Karnatka has come down to 1.04 lakh cusecs on Sunday evening fom 4.2 lakh cusecs same time on Saturday.

In Srisailam, outflow was 56,5137 cusecs as against Sunday’s discharge of 7.47 lakh.

At Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP), the inflows and outflows were 4.21 lakh cusecs. Its storage was 301.36 tmcft as against its gross storage capcait of 312 tmcft. At Publichintala, the outflow continues to be quite significant. It was 5.55 lakh cusecs as gainst an inflow of 5.29 lakh cusecs.

In contrast, Godavari basin presented a different picture. At Sripada Yellampally, the inflows and out flows were nil. Similarly at Sri Ram Sagar, the inflow was nil and outflow was just 389 cusecs. At Kaddam, the outflow was 818 cusecs while inflow was just 888 cusecs.

Sri Ram Sagar had just 17 tmcft as against its gross storage of 90.31 tmcft. Sripada Yellampalli has 18.7 tmcft as against its gross capacity of 20.18 tmcft.