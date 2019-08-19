Home States Telangana

Nagarjuna Sagar just 3 feet away from threshold level

In a situation that require much precaution, only about three feet is left for the Nagarjuna sagar Reservoir to reach its threshold level.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

view of Nagarjuna Sagar dam

view of Nagarjuna Sagar dam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a situation that require much precaution, only about three feet is left for the Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir to reach its threshold level. Current level of the reservoir is 586.30 feet, whereas its full reservoir level is 590 feet. As of Sunday, inflows from Srisailam Reservoir were 4,24,368 cusecs and same cusecs water was getting released to downstream through 26 crest gates.  

Meanwhile, lakhs of tourists from both Telugu States are travelling to the premises of the reservoir to see the almost-full Nagarjuna Sagar. In connection with this, major traffic gridlocks were experienced at all roads leading to the reservoir was blocked due to the rush.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp