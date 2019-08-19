Nagarjuna Sagar just 3 feet away from threshold level

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a situation that require much precaution, only about three feet is left for the Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir to reach its threshold level. Current level of the reservoir is 586.30 feet, whereas its full reservoir level is 590 feet. As of Sunday, inflows from Srisailam Reservoir were 4,24,368 cusecs and same cusecs water was getting released to downstream through 26 crest gates.

Meanwhile, lakhs of tourists from both Telugu States are travelling to the premises of the reservoir to see the almost-full Nagarjuna Sagar. In connection with this, major traffic gridlocks were experienced at all roads leading to the reservoir was blocked due to the rush.