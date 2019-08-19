No bias against new comers, say Nadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upbeat over positive response the party has been getting in Telangana, BJP working president JP Nadda wanted the State leadership to use the current situation of the party to its advantage and perform well in the upcoming municipal polls.

During the core committee meeting of the party’s State unit here on Sunday, Nadda advised the State leaders to make use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity post abrogation of Article 370 to strengthen the party in Telangana.

He reportedly asked the leaders to take steps to strengthen the party at the booth level. “We need to give priority to increase our presence at the booth level. This will go a long way in bringing party to power in the State.”

Nadda reportedly asked the party leaders not to discriminate against leaders coming from other parties and asked them to coordinate with them to strengthen the party. He asked the leaders to spare more time for the party activities so that a lot of programme could be taken up.