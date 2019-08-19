Home States Telangana

Telangana: Retired headmaster held for raping, impregnating 15-year-old kin

However, in addition to declining the allegation, he also lodged a complaint with the police that he was being threatened by the family. 

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A 63-year-old retired headmaster was taken into custody by Jagtial town police here on Sunday, for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl who is his relative. The accused has been identified as Panakanti Brahmaiah.

The incident, which happened a few months ago, came to light after the teachers of the residential school the victim was studying in noticed that she was feeling uneasy constantly. Her menstrual cycle was also suddenly disrupted. The teachers took her to a local primary health centre, and subsequently to the district headquarters hospital, where the doctors confirmed the girl’s pregnancy. She was soon handed over to her parents. According to sources, the victim is currently four months into pregnancy.

The girl later revealed to her parents that the accused, a distant relative who resided near their house, had lured her into his house and repeatedly raped her, when she had come home for the summer vacation. The parents, after a few days of hesitation, went to Brahmaiah’s house where they questioned him on the matter. 

