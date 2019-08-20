Andhra Pradesh offers to relieve fourth-grade staff of Telangana origin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here is a piece of good news for the Grade-IV employees of Telangana origin, currently working in Andhra Pradesh. The AP government expressed its willingness to relieve them, whenever the Telangana government wants. Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam wrote a letter to this effect to his Telangana counterpart SK Joshi recently. If Telangana too agrees to take them back, it will benefit around 714 Grade IV employees.

The fourth grade employees have been demanding the State government to bring them to Telangana from Andhra Pradesh, ever since they were allocated to AP against their wish in 2014 as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

“Based on the representation of the Telangana Class -IV employees Central Association, 27 Class-IV employees were sent on deputation to Telangana. But, there are 176 employees still working in AP Secretariat at Velagapudi and 538 employees are working in HoDs at Vijayawada, who are to be considered for deputation or transfer,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary said in the letter to his Telangana counterpart.

“Keeping this in view, the difficulties being faced by Class-III and Class-IV employees of the Secretariat and HoDs, the government of AP agrees in principle for relieving these employees as and when the government of Telangana places a formal request either on permanent basis or on deputation,” Subrahmanyam told Joshi.“Kindly get the matter examined and convey the concurrence of Telangana government for taking back these employees,’’ the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary said in his letter.