As floodwaters in Krishna recede, all gates of Nagarjuna Sagar closed 

HYDERABAD: With floods to projects on Krishna river receding, the officials closed all the gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project on Monday. However, two gates were lifted at Srisailam and water was being released to the NSP. The gates of Pulichintala too were closed.At the Almatti project, the inflows were 1.75 lakh cusecs and the outflows were two lakh cusecs. The inflows to Narayanapur, Jurala and Tungabhadra too dropped considerably.

The current storage level at Nagarjuna Sagar Project is 304.99 tmcft against the full storage of 312.05 tmcft. As against 590 feet of full reservoir level of NSP, the current level is 586.90 feet. The current storage capacity at Srisailam is 207.41 tmcft against the full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft. As against 885 feet full reservoir level, the current level at Srisailam is 883.50 feet.

The storage at Pulichintala is 36 tmcft against the full storage capacity of 45.77 tmcft. The full reservoir level of Pulichintala is 175 feet and the current level is 168.31 feet at 12 noon on Monday.