Changing views: Telangana's Muslim women join saffron party

HYDERABAD: As part of their strategy to make conscious efforts to change the perception of the Muslim community towards the saffron party, the BJP is trying to attract people of that community during its membership drive in the State. During one such membership drive organised in EWS Colony of Baghlingampalli area on Monday, BJP working president JP Nadda welcomed around 20 new members, mostly women belonging to the Muslim community, into the party.

Nadda personally handed over membership slips to two Muslim women, Mumtaz Begum and Fatima Begum and interacted with them for a few minutes. An enthusiastic Mumtaz Begum, who motivated other women in the area to take BJP membership, stated that she was impressed with Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“He is doing a lot for the common man. We feel that we should support him,” she stated.

According to her, more people from the Muslim community would be taking membership from her locality in next few days. Earlier, Nadda started his membership drive by personally going to the house of one P Srinivas in EWS Colony and by handing over a membership slip. Srinivas, who felt very honoured, stated that he was very impressed by the leadership of Modi and decided to support the party.

Laxman to KTR: You have no right to criticise Nadda

Hyderabad: BJP’s K Laxman said that TRS working president KT Rama Rao has no right to criticise JP Nadda. “He is talking with arrogance and forgetting that his identity is purely on the basis of being the son of CM KCR,” he said. “If you are not the son of KCR what would have been your identity”