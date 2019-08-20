National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Hyderabad  proposes model for rural waste management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Hyderabad, conducted a series of studies on solid waste management (SWM) units in gram panchayats across the country and has forwarded suitable guidelines for panchayats to implement SWM technologies and models. The study found that states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal had a few well-managed SWM units.

To attain SWM goals in panchayats, NIRDPR has recommended a model. “Panchayats should pass resolutions banning the use of single-use carry bags and promote reusable cloth bags. A panchayat should impose penalties on households/shopkeepers found violating the local body norms,” NIRDPR said in a release. P Siva Ram, Head of Centre for Rural Infrastructure, NIRDPR, said, “The gram panchayats’ functionaries are keen to put in place a waste management system at the local level.”