Non-bailable warrant issued against KA Paul

MAHBUBNAGAR: A non-bailable warrant was issued against popular preacher and politician, KA Paul, by the Seventh Additional District and Sessions Judge (SC/ST Court) on Monday.

The warrant was issued in relation to the murder case of his brother David Raju in which he is an accused. He had failed to attend court hearings. David Raju’s dead body was found in a Toyota-make car at Kommureddypally village of Addakula Mandal in Mahbubnagar district on January 30, 2010.