‘Secular’ Telangana people won’t support BJP, says Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the claims of the BJP leaders that their party is emerging as a political force in the State, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the saffron party will not be able to gain strength as people of Telangana are traditionally secular and do not encourage communal parties. Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the BJP leadership is trying to create a euphoria that it is growing in the State, which is false and misleading.

“Just because the party got four seats in Parliament elections it thinks that people are supporting it, which is not the case,” he said. “Basically people of Telangana never support communal parties. Even AIMIM is not able to grow outside Hyderabad. Hence, their (BJP’s) claim that they are growing in the State is false and misleading,” he said.

Order CBI probe

Alleging that large scale irregularities took place in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the Centre order a CBI probe into the project. He said that he would lead a delegation to Tummidihatti to find out why the State government ignored it and choose Meddigada for construction of barrage on August 25. The TPCC chief said that since the BJP had also started raising the issue of large scale corruption in Kaleshwaram project, it would be appropriate to order a CBI probe so that all the irregularities could be brought to light.

“We have been raising the issue for the last five years but the Centre never took the matter seriously. Now that their own party leaders are raising the issue, the Centre should not have any problem in ordering a probe,” he said.

Cong will not allow uranium mining: VH

Hyderabad: Expressing serious concern over the State government granting permission for uranium mining in Nallamala forest area, senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao stated that his party would not allow uranium mining at any cost and launch a massive agitation against government’s move. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Hanumanth Rao stated that he would urge TPPC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy to take up the issue and also involve opposition parties in the matter