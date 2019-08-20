Home States Telangana

‘Secular’ Telangana people won’t support BJP, says Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the BJP leadership is trying to create an euphoria that it is growing in the State, which is false and misleading.

Published: 20th August 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ridiculing the claims of the BJP leaders that their party is emerging as a political force in the State, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the saffron party will not be able to gain strength as people of Telangana are traditionally secular and do not encourage communal parties. Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the BJP leadership is trying to create a euphoria that it is growing in the State, which is false and misleading.

 “Just because the party got four seats in Parliament elections it thinks that people are supporting it, which is not the case,” he said. “Basically people of Telangana never support communal parties. Even AIMIM is not able to grow outside Hyderabad. Hence, their (BJP’s) claim that they are growing in the State is false and misleading,” he said.

Order CBI probe
Alleging that large scale irregularities took place in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the Centre order a CBI probe into the project. He said that he would lead a delegation to Tummidihatti to find out why the State government ignored it and choose Meddigada for construction of barrage on August 25. The TPCC chief said that since the BJP had also started raising the issue of large scale corruption in Kaleshwaram project, it would be appropriate to order a CBI probe so that all the irregularities could be brought to light. 

“We have been raising the issue for the last five years but the Centre never took the matter seriously. Now that their own party leaders are raising the issue, the Centre should not have any problem in ordering a probe,” he said.

Cong will not allow uranium mining: VH
Hyderabad: Expressing serious concern over the State government granting permission for uranium mining in Nallamala forest area, senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao stated that his party would not allow uranium mining at any cost and launch a massive agitation against government’s move. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Hanumanth Rao stated that he would urge TPPC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy to take up the issue and also involve opposition parties in the matter

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana BJP Telangana Congress TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp