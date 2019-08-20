TRS working president KTR attacks BJP working president JP Nadda, calls him an ‘outright liar’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after BJP working president JP Nadda hauled the TRS over the coals for its “corrupt” rule, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday hit back at him, calling him an outright liar.“A BJP bigwig visited Hyderabad yesterday. I heard that his name is Nadda. After I heard what he said, I understood that his name was not Nadda, but Adda (a village square) for Abaddhalu (lies),” Rama Rao said, pummelling the BJP working president.

Participating in the TRS Kukatpally Assembly segment meeting on Monday, the TRS leader said: “No one knew who Nadda was till yesterday. After telling those lies, Nadda is now known as Adda for lies,” Rama Rao said.KTR further said that Telangana was the adda for the Telangana biddalu (sons of the soil) and the games or tricks of Nadda would not work here.

On the corruption charges made by Nadda against the TRS government, Rama Rao said that the Congress too made such allegations earlier. “Let them prove their charges. Let them show evidence. If you have the guts, release the evidence to prove your allegations,” Rama Rao dared the BJP and Congress leaders.

He further advised Nadda to talk responsibly when in public life, and called upon TRS workers to chase away the BJP, which he said was pursuing religious bigotry and politics of intrigue.

Recalling Nadda’s allegation that the Telangana government did not implement the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, Rama Rao said: “Our Aarogyasri is better than your Ayushman Bharat. Ayushman Bharat is a bakvas (rubbish) scheme.”The TRS working president also asked whether any BJP-ruled state was giving 24x7 free power supply to farmers, paying `2,000 social security pension to 50 lakh people every month, and had constructed any major project like Kaleshwaram.

Unable to digest the State government’s success in crossing several milestones in the agriculture sector and in keeping Hyderabad peaceful, he said a few leaders were trying to inflame passions.Rama Rao did not even spare PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. “Once, a Congress leader vowed not to shave his beard if the Congress did not come to power in the state. The TRS came to power and that leader did not keep his word,” Rama Rao said, indirectly hitting out at Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The TRS came to power again because it looked after the welfare of the people, he said, and alleged that the BJP did not do anything for Hyderabad in the last five years. Contending that the BJP would not emerge as a strong force in the state, Rama Rao said the TRS inducted 50 lakh members into the party. “Now, the TRS is a Tiruguleni Rajakeeya Sakthi. The party cadre are like oxygen to the TRS,” Rama Rao said.

A day after Nadda’s visit to the city, several TRS leaders, including ministers, launched an offensive against the BJP on Monday. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy asserted that though Niti Aayog recommended `24,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, the Central government did not sanction `24.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud alleged that though the BJP won just one Assembly seat, it was making much noise in the state. “No one is scared of the BJP in the state,” he claimed.Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy dared BJP leaders to implement the welfare and development programmes of Telangana in BJP-ruled states.