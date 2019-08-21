Former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan credits Rajiv Gnadhi for economic reforms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the entire nation has been giving credit to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao for the liberalisation policies implemented by him in 1991, former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday claimed that the liberalisation policy’s blueprint was prepared during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, but implemented by PV’s government.

Speaking at a programme organised by the TPCC to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi at Prakasm Hall here, Chavan claimed that Rajiv Gandhi and his team were working on the liberalisation policies from 1989 to implement them after coming to power at the Centre. However, with Rajiv’s assassination, the policy was implemented by Narasimha Rao.

“He (Rajiv) had great plans for the country. He wanted to bring a computer revolution in the country and provide digital services to the people,” Chavan said. “His untimely death shattered the dream. If he was alive, the face of the nation would have been different,” Chavan added. Chavan said, “Working in mission mode in the country was introduced by Rajiv Gandhi. He introduced six technology missions, including water technology mission and literacy mission.”