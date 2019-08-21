Home States Telangana

Hyderabad man held for killing second wife for dowry

The police said that Basheer got married Sameera's elder sister Faheemunnisa 25 years back and 10 years later, Basheer married Sameera and since then both were living together.

Published: 21st August 2019 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:51 PM

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife with an axe, police said on Tuesday.

"On August 12, accused Basheer had attacked his second wife Sameera with an axe. She received a deep cut injury on her neck, which resulted in her death on the spot. After the incident, Basheer had fled away from the spot. On August 20, the accused was arrested from Tolichowki area and has been sent to judicial remand," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Asif Nagar), Narasimha Reddy told ANI.

The police said that Basheer got married Sameera's elder sister Faheemunnisa 25 years back. And 10 years later, Basheer married Sameera and since then both were living together.

"In 2016, Sameera Begum had given divorce to Basheer and he has accepted it even though they were living together," Reddy said.

The commissioner further said that Basheer had demanded dowry from Sameera's parents.

"Basheer and his father asked Sameera's parents to give Rs 5 lakh as dowry and the latter gave the money. However, the accused again demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened her with dire consequences if his demands were not fulfilled," Reddy said.

