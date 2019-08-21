KCR, collectors to visit Komatibanda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly discussed various issues, including the new Revenue Act proposal and development and beautification of villages, on the first day of the two-day conference with district collectors at Pragati Bhavan here on Tuesday.

During the conference, which lasted all nine hours, Rao reportedly made several suggestions to the district collectors on the improvement of administration in the State. According to sources, Rao along with district collectors will visit Komatibanda in Gajwel Assembly segment on Wednesday. The district collectors will have an on-the-spot observation of the development that took place in Komatibanda, sources said.