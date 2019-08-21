Home States Telangana

Mahabubabad man tries to sell his kids, arrested

 A man was caught while trying to sell his two children to a childless couple at bus stand in Gudur of Mahabubabad district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A man was caught while trying to sell his two children to a childless couple at the bus stand in Gudur of Mahabubabad district on Tuesday. Passersby had reportedly noticed the man, identified as T Raju, moving suspiciously with his children and informed police. Sources said Raju was an alcohol addict and his wife had died recently. He had no source of income.

He was recently approached by a childless couple who offered to buy his two children, Ramesh (5) and Jeevan (4). Raju agreed and it was decided he would hand the children over to the couple near the bus stand. On Tuesday, the locals saw Raju with the children in tow; they noticed something suspicious about him. They informed the police who arrested Raju and the couple. 

Speaking to Express, Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy an investigation is underway. He said one of the buyers has been identified as Angadi Samayya. “Cases of kidnapping have been registered the buyers and the children’s father. The two children have been handed over to the district child protection unit,” he said. Meanwhile, president of Balala Hakkula Sangham (Child Rights Organisation), demanded the police register cases of trafficking against the father and the buyers. He added that the children needed to be moved permanently to a Sishu Gruha as they would not be safe with their father in the future. 

