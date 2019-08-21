Students beat up lab faculty for misbehaving with girl during exam

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A lab faculty of Sree Chaitanya Engineering College in Thimmapur mandal was beaten up by the students of the college on Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student during a BTech engineering advanced external examination.

The accused has been identified as one B Venkatesh, a lab faculty in the college. According to information, the accused was on invigilation duty in one of examination halls on Monday and that he misbehaved with a girl student multiple times during the exam. It is alleged that at one point, he even groped the victim.

The victim, a student of Jothishmathi Institute of Technology and Sciences, filed a grievance with her college principal. Even though Venkatesh wrote an apology letter to the principal of Jothismathi college, the enraged students caught him and beat him up. Based on victim’s plaint, the LMD colony police has registered a case registered.