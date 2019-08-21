Telangana Congress blasts RSS chief’s suggestions on quota

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of the Congress on Tuesday condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for advocating a review of the reservation policy being followed in the country and stated that Bhagwat’s comment has exposed the anti-Dalit face of the RSS-BJP.

Leaders of the party from weaker sections also shot a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the comments of the RSS chief and urging Modi to quell the anti-reservation rhetoric and protect the constitutional rights of Dalits, tribals and backward communities.

Speaking at the concluding session of Gyanotsav, a programme on competitive exams organised by the RSS-affiliated Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi on Sunday, Bhagwat had said those who favoured reservation should speak keeping in mind the interests of those who were against it, and similarly those who opposed it should do likewise.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the RSS is planning to end the reservation system.“Bhagwat’s comment shows the BJP mindset, which is anti-Dalit and anti-OBC.”Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao alleged that the RSS and BJP are trying to deny opportunities to people belonging to weaker sections by removing reservation.

Ponnam questions BJP’s silence

Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar questioned state BJP leadership’s silence on Bhagwat’s comment. “People want to know State BJP’s stand on the issue. Why is K Laxman silent? Why Adilabad BJP MP who was elected on a reserved ticket, is silent?”