Telangana government likely to give a tractor to every panchayat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a 60-day special action plan to develop villages and towns in the State, the Panchayat Raj Department has revealed its plan to provide one tractor to every panchayat. However, the implementation of the plan is subject to final approval from the chief minister.

According to official sources, these tractors will be used to carry water, saplings to be planted under Haritha Haaram programme and other village development works as well as to transport garbage. These tractors will meet all the transport needs of the village panchayats, they added.

The State government is also planning to conduct a “Power Week” to repair the electric wires and poles and to replace the worn-out transformers. The tractors will also be used to carry the required electric equipment to the villages, the officials said.

The move to provide tractors will help the villages save the money spent on renting tractors. The transportation facility will be beneficial to village panchayats in many ways, the officials said.