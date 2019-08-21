TRS calls Telangana BJP president K Laxman a ‘galli’ leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The war of words between leaders of the BJP and the TRS continued unabated on Tuesday with the pink party leaders calling BJP State president K Laxman a “galli (street) leader”.

In response to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comment against BJP national president JP Nadda, Laxman on Monday wanted KT Rama Rao to ask the latter’s sister to where the BJP was in the State.

TRS MLCs T Bhanu Prasad Rao and V Gangadhar Goud alleged that Laxman’s insipid comments were “unethical”. Laxman spoke like a “galli” leader without culture, they alleged. “Laxman, be careful and do not repeat such comments,” the TRS MLCs warned.

‘Change your language’

Gangadhar Goud suggested Laxman change his language. “Kavitha lost in Nizamabad as the BJP and the Congress colluded with each other in the polls,” he said