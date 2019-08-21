Home States Telangana

TRS calls Telangana BJP president K Laxman a ‘galli’ leader

In response to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comment against BJP national president JP Nadda, Laxman on Monday wanted KT Rama Rao to ask the latter’s sister to where the BJP was in the State. 

Published: 21st August 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao at a party meeting in Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday,July 26 (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The war of words between leaders of the BJP and the TRS continued unabated on Tuesday with the pink party leaders calling BJP State president K Laxman a “galli (street) leader”.  

In response to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comment against BJP national president JP Nadda, Laxman on Monday wanted KT Rama Rao to ask the latter’s sister to where the BJP was in the State. 

TRS MLCs T Bhanu Prasad Rao and V Gangadhar Goud alleged that Laxman’s insipid comments were “unethical”. Laxman spoke like a “galli” leader without culture, they alleged. “Laxman, be careful and do not repeat such comments,” the TRS MLCs warned. 

‘Change your language’ 

Gangadhar Goud suggested Laxman change his language. “Kavitha lost in Nizamabad as the BJP and the Congress colluded with each other in the polls,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana BJP TRS K Laxman KT Rama Rao TRS working president BJP national president JP Nadda
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp