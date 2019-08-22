AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Trump's remark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging the Central government to adopt a “clear-cut” foreign policy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, while criticising US President Donald Trump for his recent comment on Kashmir, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence. Earlier in the day, Trump had said, “Kashmir is a very complicated place.

You have the Hindus, and you have the Muslims, and I wouldn’t say they get along so great.” “Modi Sarkar should have reacted to (Trump’s comment). Trump is bad-mouthing India by saying that there is a problem between Hindus and Muslims,” he said.